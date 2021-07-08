Log In or Subscribe to read more
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $296 million of mortgage financing against 321 North Clark St, a 936,240-square-foot office building in Chicago The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets on behalf of the property’s owner, a venture...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $201 million for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property in Kutztown, Pa, resolving a distressed Freddie Mac loan The property's fortunes were impacted by a decline in enrollment at Kutztown University...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...
Gold Block Ventures has secured $275 million of financing against Promenade at New Town, a 225-unit multifamily property in the St Louis suburb of St Charles, Mo JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year loan from an undisclosed conduit lender on...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in June by $247 billion, or 527 percent, to $4443 billion, according to Trepp LLC That marked the ninth straight month that volumes had declined Loans against hotel and retail properties showed...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Cabot Properties Inc has sold the 75,808-square-foot warehouse property at 1840 NW 16th St in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1461 million, or about $19272/sf Group III International of Pompano Beach bought...
Commercial Observer Greenpoint Landing Associates has secured $170 million of construction financing for the development of a 373-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY A venture of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and...