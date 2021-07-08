Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
Crain’s Chicago Business RPT Realty is offering for sale Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot shopping center in Chicago The New York company has hired JLL to market property, which it had bought in 2017 for $527 million, or about $39037/sf...
MG Properties Group has paid $1376 million, or $431,348/unit, for the 319-unit Victoria Arbors Apartments Homes in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
San Diego Business Journal FPA Multifamily LLC has paid $541 million, or about $231,196/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 234 units in Alpine, Calif, which is about 30 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor acquired the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Georgetown Co has paid $432 million for a pair of grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 175,290 square feet in suburban Atlanta The New York company paid Principal Global Investors $208 million,...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $30 million, or $140,186/unit, for the 214-unit IVilla Garden Apartments in Phoenix The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital Partners, which had paid $151 million, or $70,560/unit, for...
The Real Deal A venture of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and Silverstein Properties has acquired the stake it didn’t already own in 1177 Sixth Ave, a 1 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The deal values...