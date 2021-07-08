Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A venture of Karlin Real Estate and Trammell Crow Co is said to be buying the former 3M manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into an office park The Two Harbors, Minn, company previously had used...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties plans on building a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in Garden City, NY, on Long Island The New York company plans on demolishing the office building on the 65-acre development site, at 107 Charles...
Dallas Business Journal HomeGoods has signed a 20-year lease to fully occupy a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas The Framingham, Mass, retailer is occupying its space at the 556-acre Carter Park East industrial development, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at the corner of 12th and Sansom streets in downtown Philadelphia Plans call for demolishing the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Westover Cos is planning to convert the 112,000-square-foot office building at 901 North Market St in Wilmington, Del, into an 82-unit apartment property The King of Prussia, Pa, company bought the 14-story building at...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
Real Estate NJ Brookfield Asset Management is breaking ground next year on a 176,000-square-foot industrial building in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor is constructing the property on two parcels at 425-429...
Dallas Business Journal Frito-Lay North America has agreed to lease more than 392,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Plano, Texas, snack manufacturer is fully leasing a newly built warehouse at the...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...