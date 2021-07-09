Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore...
Dayton Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has paid $186 million, or about $9538/sf, for Park North 3, a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Monroe, Ohio The New York REIT purchased the property from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
MG Properties Group has paid $1376 million, or $431,348/unit, for the 319-unit Victoria Arbors Apartments Homes in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was...
San Diego Business Journal FPA Multifamily LLC has paid $541 million, or about $231,196/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 234 units in Alpine, Calif, which is about 30 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor acquired the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Asana Partners has paid $354 million, or $17438/sf, for Colonial Warehouse, a 203,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Minneapolis The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Georgetown Co has paid $432 million for a pair of grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 175,290 square feet in suburban Atlanta The New York company paid Principal Global Investors $208 million,...