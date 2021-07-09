Log In or Subscribe to read more
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, has been slashed to $347 million from the $1017 million value pegged to it in 2012, when a $7119 million CMBS loan was provided against it The...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $296 million of mortgage financing against 321 North Clark St, a 936,240-square-foot office building in Chicago The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets on behalf of the property’s owner, a venture...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Metro 1 has lined up $728 million of construction financing for the Wynwood 29 mixed-use project in Miami Cerberus Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark...
DLP Real Estate Capital has paid $201 million for the 184-unit Edge at Kutztown student-housing property in Kutztown, Pa, resolving a distressed Freddie Mac loan The property's fortunes were impacted by a decline in enrollment at Kutztown University...
LA Biz S3D Partners has lined up $27 million of construction financing for the 64-room Hyatt Hotel Nue in Los Angeles Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the loan S3D is building the seven-story property at 1525 North Cahuenga Blvd, which is about...