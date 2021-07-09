Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
American Assets Trust Inc has paid $125 million, or about $44643/sf, for Eastgate Office Park, a 280,000 square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Kennedy Wilson of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore...
Dayton Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has paid $186 million, or about $9538/sf, for Park North 3, a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Monroe, Ohio The New York REIT purchased the property from IDI Logistics of Atlanta The property, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
The Real Deal Freo Group is offering for sale the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the property, at 79 Clifton Place, which comes to market with an asking...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties plans on building a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in Garden City, NY, on Long Island The New York company plans on demolishing the office building on the 65-acre development site, at 107 Charles...