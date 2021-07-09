Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Realterm Logistics has paid $164 million, or $25817/sf, for the District Business Center, a 63,523-square-foot industrial property in Washington, DC The Annapolis, Md, company bought the two-building property from Berkeley...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Paramount Realty Services Inc has paid $11425 million for a portfolio of five grocery-anchored shopping centers with 700,073 square feet in the greater Philadelphia area The Lakewood, NJ, real estate company, which specializes in neighborhood...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
Berkadia has arranged $255 million of mortgage financing for Park Newport, a 1,306-unit apartment property in Newport Beach, Calif The interest-only loan pays a coupon of less than 25 percent and allowed the property’s owner, investor group...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
American Assets Trust Inc has paid $125 million, or about $44643/sf, for Eastgate Office Park, a 280,000 square-foot office complex in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Kennedy Wilson of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...