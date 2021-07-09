Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
REBusiness Online Davis Cos is set to break ground this month on Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical-office building in Maple Grove, Minn The Minneapolis company is building the two-story property on a 42-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Karlin Real Estate and Trammell Crow Co is said to be buying the former 3M manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into an office park The Two Harbors, Minn, company previously had used...
The Real Deal Freo Group is offering for sale the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the property, at 79 Clifton Place, which comes to market with an asking...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties plans on building a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in Garden City, NY, on Long Island The New York company plans on demolishing the office building on the 65-acre development site, at 107 Charles...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at the corner of 12th and Sansom streets in downtown Philadelphia Plans call for demolishing the...