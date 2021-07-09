Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
REBusiness Online Davis Cos is set to break ground this month on Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical-office building in Maple Grove, Minn The Minneapolis company is building the two-story property on a 42-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Karlin Real Estate and Trammell Crow Co is said to be buying the former 3M manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into an office park The Two Harbors, Minn, company previously had used...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $147 million, or about $153,125/unit, for Mountain View, a 96-unit apartment property in West Valley City, Utah The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from ColRich Multifamily of San Diego in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Properties plans on building a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in Garden City, NY, on Long Island The New York company plans on demolishing the office building on the 65-acre development site, at 107 Charles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, has been slashed to $347 million from the $1017 million value pegged to it in 2012, when a $7119 million CMBS loan was provided against it The...