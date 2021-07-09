Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
Berkadia has arranged $255 million of mortgage financing for Park Newport, a 1,306-unit apartment property in Newport Beach, Calif The interest-only loan pays a coupon of less than 25 percent and allowed the property’s owner, investor group...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
REBusiness Online Davis Cos is set to break ground this month on Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical-office building in Maple Grove, Minn The Minneapolis company is building the two-story property on a 42-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...