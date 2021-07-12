Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Sheldon Oak Central and Vesta Corp has proposed building a 161-unit apartment property in Hartford, Conn It is seeking approvals from local government officials to demolish an existing 64-unit complex, at 79...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...