Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought a portfolio of 12 industrial properties totaling 582,803 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Philadelphia real estate investor bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of Fort Worth,...
Houston Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground in September on the latest phase of the Empire West Business Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Dallas developer’s latest phase will consist of six industrial...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Karlin Real Estate and Trammell Crow Co is said to be buying the former 3M manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, with plans to redevelop it into an office park The Two Harbors, Minn, company previously had used...
The Real Deal Freo Group is offering for sale the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the property, at 79 Clifton Place, which comes to market with an asking...
Crain’s Chicago Business RPT Realty is offering for sale Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot shopping center in Chicago The New York company has hired JLL to market property, which it had bought in 2017 for $527 million, or about $39037/sf...
Dallas Business Journal HomeGoods has signed a 20-year lease to fully occupy a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas The Framingham, Mass, retailer is occupying its space at the 556-acre Carter Park East industrial development, which...
Dallas Business Journal Frito-Lay North America has agreed to lease more than 392,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Plano, Texas, snack manufacturer is fully leasing a newly built warehouse at the...