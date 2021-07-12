Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought a portfolio of 12 industrial properties totaling 582,803 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Philadelphia real estate investor bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of Fort Worth,...
Oak Coast Properties has acquired a pair of Denver apartment properties with 427 units for $61 million, or an average of $142,860/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the two properties – the 235-unit Avalon at 645 Wolff St and the 192-unit...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $718 million, or about $271,969/unit, for Tides at Palm Valley, a 264-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz, which is about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from...
San Diego Business Journal IAC Management has paid $155 million, or about $36737/sf, for the 42,192-square-foot Tierrasanta Gateway Shopping Center in San Diego The local company, which was represented in the deal by Marcus & Millichap,...
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...