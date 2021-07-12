Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $799 million, or $285,357/unit, for the 280-unit Kestra apartment property in Orlando, Fla It bought the four-story building from Epoch Residential of...
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Auctus Capital Partners has paid $3965 million, or about $161,836/unit, for two apartment properties that total 245 units in Everett, Wash The Bozeman, Mont, investor acquired the properties – the 109-unit Cascadian at 2232 12th St and the...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought a portfolio of 12 industrial properties totaling 582,803 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Philadelphia real estate investor bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of Fort Worth,...