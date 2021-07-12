Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $1593 million of mortgage financing against Clearview Business Park, a six-building office complex with 379,220 square feet in San Mateo, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, allows the...
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
Berkadia has arranged $255 million of mortgage financing for Park Newport, a 1,306-unit apartment property in Newport Beach, Calif The interest-only loan pays a coupon of less than 25 percent and allowed the property’s owner, investor group...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
Rialto Capital Advisors was the most-active buyer of CMBS conduit B-pieces during the first half of the year, investing in the most subordinate classes of four conduit deals with a total balance of $413 billion The most-active retainer of risk was...