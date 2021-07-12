Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Dallas Morning News Whitestone REIT has purchased the 163,000-square-foot Lakeside Market shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Houston REIT bought the retail property, at 5801 Preston Road, from TriGate Capital of Dallas The...
Auctus Capital Partners has paid $3965 million, or about $161,836/unit, for two apartment properties that total 245 units in Everett, Wash The Bozeman, Mont, investor acquired the properties – the 109-unit Cascadian at 2232 12th St and the...
Houston Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the 131-room Hotel Indigo Houston at the Galleria Capri Hospitality Management of Tucson, Ariz, was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property, at 5160 Hidalgo St, was...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought a portfolio of 12 industrial properties totaling 582,803 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Philadelphia real estate investor bought the portfolio from Fort Capital of Fort Worth,...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Oak Coast Properties has acquired a pair of Denver apartment properties with 427 units for $61 million, or an average of $142,860/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the two properties – the 235-unit Avalon at 645 Wolff St and the 192-unit...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $718 million, or about $271,969/unit, for Tides at Palm Valley, a 264-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz, which is about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix The Los Angeles company purchased the complex from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...