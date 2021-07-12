Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii, has been appraised at a value of $471 million, down from its $120 million appraised value set seven years ago, when an $885 million CMBS loan was written...
An affiliate of C-III Capital Partners has paid $1853 million, or $255,586/room, for the 725-room Lexington Hotel in Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from DiamondRock Hospitality Co It funded its purchase in part with a...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
Glencrest Group has paid $45 million, or about $208,333/unit, for Salish Flats, a 216-unit apartment property in the Spokane, Wash, suburb of Airway Heights, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from TWG Development of Indianapolis...
Berkadia has arranged $255 million of mortgage financing for Park Newport, a 1,306-unit apartment property in Newport Beach, Calif The interest-only loan pays a coupon of less than 25 percent and allowed the property’s owner, investor group...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eaton Vance Corp has paid $1835 million, or $455,335/unit, for the 403-unit Henry apartment property in Denver The Boston investment manager bought the complex from Carmel Partners Inc of San Francisco,...