Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...
Trez Capital has provided $752 million of financing to fund the construction of SOTA 75, a proposed 354-unit apartment complex in Sarasota, Fla The property is being developed at 2301 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in the Lakewood Ranch, a 50-square-mile...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $31 million, or, for the 142-bed Sunrise at Mill Basin seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a Denver REIT that had...
Boston Business Journal A venture that includes USAA Real Estate will break ground this month for the first phase of the USQ mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The first phase will consist of the 450-unit apartment building...
Boston Business Journal KSL Capital Partners plans on renovating the 479-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambridge, Mass The Denver company will upgrade the property’s rooms as well as its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event...
PCCP LLC has provided $29 million of construction financing for Twenty Ones, a 108-unit apartment property that’s being developed by Rockworth Cos in in Salt Lake City Rockworth, of Holladay, Utah, is developing the two-building property on a...
REBusiness Online Davis Cos is set to break ground this month on Maple Grove Specialty Center, a 44,000-square-foot medical-office building in Maple Grove, Minn The Minneapolis company is building the two-story property on a 42-acre site at the...