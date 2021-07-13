Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the latest phase of the Sunnyvale Business Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas Local developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford are adding 200,000 square feet to the industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is constructing three industrial buildings with a combined 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta real estate company is building a 213,000-sf property on FM Road 156 near Chaplin...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Douglaston Development and Breaking Ground has plans to build a 900-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY It plans to break ground on the project in about two years The development will sit...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Two developers have filed plans to bring to more than 800 apartment units to Atlanta’s Midtown area Mill Creek Residential wants to develop a 30-story apartment property with 345 units at 180 10th St Its proposal...
Chicago Business Journal The Preservation of Affordable Housing has paid $295 million, or about $122,916/unit, for the Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago The Boston nonprofit purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Sheldon Oak Central and Vesta Corp has proposed building a 161-unit apartment property in Hartford, Conn It is seeking approvals from local government officials to demolish an existing 64-unit complex, at 79...