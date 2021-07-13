Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jersey Holdings has paid $30 million, or $25/sf, for Burle Business Park, a 12 million-square-foot office/industrial complex in Lancaster, Pa The Freehold, NJ, company is led by Moses Schwartz, founder of Office Pal, an office-supplies company that...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Charlotte Business Journal FriedLam Partners has bought The Cove Apartment Homes, a 176-unit complex in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC, for $191 million, or about $108,523/unit The seller was not disclosed The property, at 1850...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has paid $125 million, or about $326,370/unit, for the 383-unit Laurel Apartments in Chandler, Ariz, which is about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The San Diego investment company purchased the property from...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
Chicago Business Journal The Preservation of Affordable Housing has paid $295 million, or about $122,916/unit, for the Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago The Boston nonprofit purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $799 million, or $285,357/unit, for the 280-unit Kestra apartment property in Orlando, Fla It bought the four-story building from Epoch Residential of...