Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has paid $125 million, or about $326,370/unit, for the 383-unit Laurel Apartments in Chandler, Ariz, which is about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The San Diego investment company purchased the property from...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Two developers have filed plans to bring to more than 800 apartment units to Atlanta’s Midtown area Mill Creek Residential wants to develop a 30-story apartment property with 345 units at 180 10th St Its proposal...
Chicago Business Journal The Preservation of Affordable Housing has paid $295 million, or about $122,916/unit, for the Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago The Boston nonprofit purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $799 million, or $285,357/unit, for the 280-unit Kestra apartment property in Orlando, Fla It bought the four-story building from Epoch Residential of...
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...