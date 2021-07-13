Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that three years ago had purchased the Spring Creek Towers – the former Starrett City apartment complex – in Brooklyn, NY, has refinanced the sprawling 5,581-unit complex with $56757 million of fresh Fannie Mae mortgage debt...
Bank of America has provided $100 million of financing against 80 Pine St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Rudin Management of New York, to retire $382 million of debt that was held...
Ladder Capital Corp has provided $2511 million of financing against the 786,836-square-foot Citigroup Center office building in Miami The financing resulted in $1464 million of CMBS debt that was originated in 2012 to be defeased, or replaced by...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has paid $125 million, or about $326,370/unit, for the 383-unit Laurel Apartments in Chandler, Ariz, which is about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The San Diego investment company purchased the property from...
Mesa West Capital has provided $53 million of mortgage financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $691 million purchase of the 240-unit Level at Sixteenth apartment property in Phoenix Sares Regis, of Newport Beach, Calif, had purchased the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Stellar Management and Imperium Capital has secured $900 million of financing against the 798,555-square-foot One Soho Square office property in Manhattan Goldman Sachs, Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank provided a...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $63 million of financing for the 251-unit Oversea at Flagler Banyan Square apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla The five-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Dockerty Romer & Co of Delray...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...