Charlotte Business Journal FriedLam Partners has bought The Cove Apartment Homes, a 176-unit complex in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC, for $191 million, or about $108,523/unit The seller was not disclosed The property, at 1850...
Ladder Capital Corp has provided $2511 million of financing against the 786,836-square-foot Citigroup Center office building in Miami The financing resulted in $1464 million of CMBS debt that was originated in 2012 to be defeased, or replaced by...
Mesa West Capital has provided $53 million of mortgage financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $691 million purchase of the 240-unit Level at Sixteenth apartment property in Phoenix Sares Regis, of Newport Beach, Calif, had purchased the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Stellar Management and Imperium Capital has secured $900 million of financing against the 798,555-square-foot One Soho Square office property in Manhattan Goldman Sachs, Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank provided a...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...
Chicago Business Journal The Preservation of Affordable Housing has paid $295 million, or about $122,916/unit, for the Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago The Boston nonprofit purchased the...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $63 million of financing for the 251-unit Oversea at Flagler Banyan Square apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla The five-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Dockerty Romer & Co of Delray...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...