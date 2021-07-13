Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Douglaston Development and Breaking Ground has plans to build a 900-unit affordable-housing property in Brooklyn, NY It plans to break ground on the project in about two years The development will sit...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Lojeta Dania Partners LLC has proposed building a 124-unit apartment complex in Dania Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the city commission tomorrow It’s being planned for a 467-acre development site on the...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Chicago Tribune TWG has broken ground on McDowell Point, a 174-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Indianapolis developer is building the $624 million development at 1420 West Diehl Road, about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago The...
Hartford Business Journal A venture of Sheldon Oak Central and Vesta Corp has proposed building a 161-unit apartment property in Hartford, Conn It is seeking approvals from local government officials to demolish an existing 64-unit complex, at 79...
Washington Business Journal Nuveen has filed plans to redevelop the 294,521-square-foot office building at 1616 Fort Myer Drive in Arlington, Va, into 691 apartment units The investment manager will add a residents’ lounge, rooftop swimming...