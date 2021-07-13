Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal The Preservation of Affordable Housing has paid $295 million, or about $122,916/unit, for the Island Terrace Apartments, a 240-unit property in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago The Boston nonprofit purchased the...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $63 million of financing for the 251-unit Oversea at Flagler Banyan Square apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla The five-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by Dockerty Romer & Co of Delray...
South Florida Business Journal Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has bought the 213-unit Soleste Bay Village apartment property in Miami for $5825 million, or about $273,474/unit The Dallas company bought the six-story complex, which...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $71 million, or about $269,962/unit, for Broadstone Trailside, a 263-unit apartment complex in Morrisville, NC The Boston investor purchased the property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, from Alliance...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $799 million, or $285,357/unit, for the 280-unit Kestra apartment property in Orlando, Fla It bought the four-story building from Epoch Residential of...
Charlotte Business Journal Northpond Partners has paid $154 million, or about $16211/sf, for Packard Place, a 95,000-square-foot office and retail building in Charlotte, NC The Chicago company bought the property, at 222 South Church St in the...
South Florida Business Journal Zentrix Industries Ltd has paid $2408 million, or about $70120/sf, for the former headquarters of the Related Group in Miami The Mexican apparel manufacturer bought the five-story building, with 34,341 square feet at...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has bought McClurg Court Center, a 1,061-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood The sales price was not disclosed The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR & Co has paid $332 million, or $801,932/unit, for the 414-unit NEMA apartment property in Boston The New York investment manager bought the 21-story building from Crescent Heights of Miami, which...