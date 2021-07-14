Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Asset Management has paid $36 million, or $266,667/bed, for the 135-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property, at 2211 Emmons Ave, from...
Commercial Observer LaSalle Investment Management has bought the stake it didn’t already own in the medical-office building at 323 East 61st St in Manhattan in a deal that values the 74,112-square-foot property at $95 million, or $1,282/sf The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News MCR Investors has paid $94 million, or about $139,466/room, for a 674-room hotel portfolio in suburban Dallas, Houston and Seattle The seller was not disclosed The two Dallas-area properties, with about 260 rooms, are the...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has broken ground on the 270-unit Palladium Simpson Stuart Apartments in Dallas The project is being built at 3440 Simpson Stuart Road near Interstate 20 It will cost $55 million to complete Its first units are...
Dallas Business Journal Schumacher Electric Corp is relocating its corporate headquarter to Fort Worth, Texas The company, a manufacturer of battery chargers, is taking space at 14200 FAA Blvd, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Its...
Dallas Business Journal Maxus Properties Inc has bought The Isaac, a 266-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Kansas City, Mo, company acquired the property, at 6226 Frisco Square Blvd, from Fairfield Residential of San...
A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $180 million, or about $45492/sf, for Irvine Crossing, a 395,673-square-foot data center and distribution facility in Irvine, Calif Menlo Equities of Palo Alto, Calif, sold the complex, which it...
Jersey Holdings has paid $30 million, or $25/sf, for Burle Business Park, a 12 million-square-foot office/industrial complex in Lancaster, Pa The Freehold, NJ, company is led by Moses Schwartz, founder of Office Pal, an office-supplies company that...