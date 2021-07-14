Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real estate investment manager Bridge Investment Group is going public The Salt Lake City company, with nearly $26 billion of assets under management, including $76 billion of mortgages and $55 billion of apartment properties, relies on individual...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore It...
KSL Capital Partners has raised $753 million of equity commitments for its latest credit fund, exceeding its $675 million target The Denver investment manager itself committed equity to the vehicle, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund...
Voyager Pacific Capital is seeking $100 million of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund The vehicle, Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III, would target apartment properties – primarily workforce housing – across...
Mesirow has raised $750 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap it had set for its latest value-add apartment fund The vehicle, Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund IV, would be the investment bank’s third The company has $35...
Trinity Investments has raised $520 million of equity commitments for its first hotel fund, exceeding its target of $315 million The vehicle's equity will be leveraged with co-investment capital and mortgages, giving it a potential $6 billion...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Mount Auburn Multifamily has formed a venture with Ivanhoe Cambridge to make preferred equity investments in ground-up apartment development projects in certain high-growth markets throughout the country Details of the venture weren’t...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...