Mesa West Capital has provided $852 million of financing for the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment building in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The four-year loan allowed the property’s developer, a venture of JDL Development of...
The venture that three years ago had purchased the Spring Creek Towers – the former Starrett City apartment complex – in Brooklyn, NY, has refinanced the sprawling 5,581-unit complex with $56757 million of fresh Fannie Mae mortgage debt...
Bank of America has provided $100 million of financing against 80 Pine St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Rudin Management of New York, to retire $382 million of debt that was held...
Greystone has provided $183 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 150-unit Aspen Lofts Apartments in Grand Forks, ND The 35-year loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Ladder Capital Corp has provided $2511 million of financing against the 786,836-square-foot Citigroup Center office building in Miami The financing resulted in $1464 million of CMBS debt that was originated in 2012 to be defeased, or replaced by...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has paid $125 million, or about $326,370/unit, for the 383-unit Laurel Apartments in Chandler, Ariz, which is about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The San Diego investment company purchased the property from...
Mesa West Capital has provided $53 million of mortgage financing to fund Sares Regis Group’s $691 million purchase of the 240-unit Level at Sixteenth apartment property in Phoenix Sares Regis, of Newport Beach, Calif, had purchased the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Stellar Management and Imperium Capital has secured $900 million of financing against the 798,555-square-foot One Soho Square office property in Manhattan Goldman Sachs, Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank provided a...
Passco Cos has paid $69 million, or $278,226/unit, for the 248-unit Noble Vines at Braselton apartment complex in Braselton, Ga, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, on 12 acres at 1500...