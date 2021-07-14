Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A group led by Cisterra Development has broken ground on the 241-unit Radian apartment property in San Diego The local developer is building the property at the southeast corner of 9th Avenue and G Street, which is one-half mile from the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A venture of Joseph Property Development and Cobalt Partners has proposed building a 267-unit apartment property at the corner of Loomis Road and Layton Avenue in Greenfield, Wis, which is about 11 miles southwest of...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on a 596,400-square-foot industrial property at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nev The Dallas real estate investment company is building the property on a 396-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought Olympus at Rose, a 368-unit property in Dallas The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the complex, at Ross Avenue and McCoy Street, from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News MCR Investors has paid $94 million, or about $139,466/room, for a 674-room hotel portfolio in suburban Dallas, Houston and Seattle The seller was not disclosed The two Dallas-area properties, with about 260 rooms, are the...
Dallas Business Journal Schumacher Electric Corp is relocating its corporate headquarter to Fort Worth, Texas The company, a manufacturer of battery chargers, is taking space at 14200 FAA Blvd, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Its...
Dallas Business Journal Maxus Properties Inc has bought The Isaac, a 266-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Kansas City, Mo, company acquired the property, at 6226 Frisco Square Blvd, from Fairfield Residential of San...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Dallas Business Journal FedEx has agreed to fully lease a 186,577-square-foot warehouse property at 1901 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The Memphis, Tenn, delivery company is taking its space in the Carter Distribution Center It will move into...