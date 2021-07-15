Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...
Dallas Morning News Hines has proposed building an industrial project with more than 668,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, which is being called Northlink Logistics Center, north of Alliance...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Tejon Ranch Corp has broken ground on the 629,274-square-foot warehouse at 5151 Wheeler Ridge Road in Tejon Ranch, Calif The local developer expects to complete the industrial project in mid-2022 The warehouse is...
Rentvcom A group led by Cisterra Development has broken ground on the 241-unit Radian apartment property in San Diego The local developer is building the property at the southeast corner of 9th Avenue and G Street, which is one-half mile from the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A venture of Joseph Property Development and Cobalt Partners has proposed building a 267-unit apartment property at the corner of Loomis Road and Layton Avenue in Greenfield, Wis, which is about 11 miles southwest of...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on a 596,400-square-foot industrial property at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nev The Dallas real estate investment company is building the property on a 396-acre site at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has broken ground on the 270-unit Palladium Simpson Stuart Apartments in Dallas The project is being built at 3440 Simpson Stuart Road near Interstate 20 It will cost $55 million to complete Its first units are...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...