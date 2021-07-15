Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Hines has proposed building an industrial project with more than 668,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, which is being called Northlink Logistics Center, north of Alliance...
Los Angeles Business Journal Prana Investments Inc has paid $236 million, or about $233,663/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 101 units in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles The San Francisco investor acquired the properties –...
Rentvcom A group led by Cisterra Development has broken ground on the 241-unit Radian apartment property in San Diego The local developer is building the property at the southeast corner of 9th Avenue and G Street, which is one-half mile from the...
Milwaukee Business Journal A venture of Joseph Property Development and Cobalt Partners has proposed building a 267-unit apartment property at the corner of Loomis Road and Layton Avenue in Greenfield, Wis, which is about 11 miles southwest of...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on a 596,400-square-foot industrial property at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nev The Dallas real estate investment company is building the property on a 396-acre site at...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has broken ground on the 270-unit Palladium Simpson Stuart Apartments in Dallas The project is being built at 3440 Simpson Stuart Road near Interstate 20 It will cost $55 million to complete Its first units are...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the latest phase of the Sunnyvale Business Center in Sunnyvale, Texas, about 15 miles east of Dallas Local developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford are adding 200,000 square feet to the industrial...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is constructing three industrial buildings with a combined 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Atlanta real estate company is building a 213,000-sf property on FM Road 156 near Chaplin...