Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...
Mesa West Capital was the lender that provided $4935 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed Kado NW Apartments, with 199 units in Portland, Ore A previous story noted that CBRE’s Portland office had arranged the loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $222 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Robbins Property Associates’ acquisition of the 147-unit SoBA Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The 10-year loan...
Dwight Capital has provided $418 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against the 232-unit Mi-Place at West Rancocas apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of...
Mesa West Capital has provided $852 million of financing for the 381-unit Eight Eleven Uptown apartment building in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood The four-year loan allowed the property’s developer, a venture of JDL Development of...
The venture that three years ago had purchased the Spring Creek Towers – the former Starrett City apartment complex – in Brooklyn, NY, has refinanced the sprawling 5,581-unit complex with $56757 million of fresh Fannie Mae mortgage debt...
Bank of America has provided $100 million of financing against 80 Pine St, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Rudin Management of New York, to retire $382 million of debt that was held...