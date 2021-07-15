Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer SL Green Realty Corp has paid $28 million for the land beneath the 200,000-square-foot office building at 461 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York REIT bought the land, or fee interest, from Lane Owner LLC SL Green also owns the...
Los Angeles Business Journal Prana Investments Inc has paid $236 million, or about $233,663/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 101 units in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles The San Francisco investor acquired the properties –...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Asset Management has paid $36 million, or $266,667/bed, for the 135-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property, at 2211 Emmons Ave, from...
Commercial Observer LaSalle Investment Management has bought the stake it didn’t already own in the medical-office building at 323 East 61st St in Manhattan in a deal that values the 74,112-square-foot property at $95 million, or $1,282/sf The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought Olympus at Rose, a 368-unit property in Dallas The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the complex, at Ross Avenue and McCoy Street, from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News MCR Investors has paid $94 million, or about $139,466/room, for a 674-room hotel portfolio in suburban Dallas, Houston and Seattle The seller was not disclosed The two Dallas-area properties, with about 260 rooms, are the...
Dallas Business Journal Maxus Properties Inc has bought The Isaac, a 266-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Kansas City, Mo, company acquired the property, at 6226 Frisco Square Blvd, from Fairfield Residential of San...
A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $180 million, or about $45492/sf, for Irvine Crossing, a 395,673-square-foot data center and distribution facility in Irvine, Calif Menlo Equities of Palo Alto, Calif, sold the complex, which it...