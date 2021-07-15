Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Horizon Bank has provided $51 million of financing to help fund TerraCap Management’s $704 million acquisition of the 240-unit Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Fla Newmark arranged the loan,...
Bridge Investment Group has acquired Broadmoor Village, a 348-unit apartment property in West Jordan, Utah The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Wasatch Property Group of Logan, Utah, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...
Commercial Observer SL Green Realty Corp has paid $28 million for the land beneath the 200,000-square-foot office building at 461 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York REIT bought the land, or fee interest, from Lane Owner LLC SL Green also owns the...
Los Angeles Business Journal Prana Investments Inc has paid $236 million, or about $233,663/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 101 units in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles The San Francisco investor acquired the properties –...
Mesa West Capital was the lender that provided $4935 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed Kado NW Apartments, with 199 units in Portland, Ore A previous story noted that CBRE’s Portland office had arranged the loan,...