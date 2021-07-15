Log In or Subscribe to read more
Roxborough Group has raised $518 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap for its third value-add fund, which like its predecessors will pursue apartment, office, industrial and hotel investments The San Francisco investment manager,...
Boston Properties Inc has struck agreements with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, allowing it to accelerate its investment activity and leverage its capital in the class-A office market The Boston REIT, as well as CPPIB, which...
Real estate investment manager Bridge Investment Group is going public The Salt Lake City company, with nearly $26 billion of assets under management, including $76 billion of mortgages and $55 billion of apartment properties, relies on individual...
Trion Properties has completed the first investment on behalf of its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund III The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager paid $197 million, or $289,706/unit, for the 68-unit Russell Apartments in Portland, Ore It...
KSL Capital Partners has raised $753 million of equity commitments for its latest credit fund, exceeding its $675 million target The Denver investment manager itself committed equity to the vehicle, KSL Capital Partners Credit Opportunities Fund...
Voyager Pacific Capital is seeking $100 million of equity commitments for its latest real estate investment fund The vehicle, Voyager Pacific High Yield Fund III, would target apartment properties – primarily workforce housing – across...
Mesirow has raised $750 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap it had set for its latest value-add apartment fund The vehicle, Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund IV, would be the investment bank’s third The company has $35...
Trinity Investments has raised $520 million of equity commitments for its first hotel fund, exceeding its target of $315 million The vehicle's equity will be leveraged with co-investment capital and mortgages, giving it a potential $6 billion...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...