Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Commercial Observer SL Green Realty Corp has paid $28 million for the land beneath the 200,000-square-foot office building at 461 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York REIT bought the land, or fee interest, from Lane Owner LLC SL Green also owns the...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Tejon Ranch Corp has broken ground on the 629,274-square-foot warehouse at 5151 Wheeler Ridge Road in Tejon Ranch, Calif The local developer expects to complete the industrial project in mid-2022 The warehouse is...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on a 596,400-square-foot industrial property at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in McCarran, Nev The Dallas real estate investment company is building the property on a 396-acre site at...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Asset Management has paid $36 million, or $266,667/bed, for the 135-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property, at 2211 Emmons Ave, from...
Commercial Observer LaSalle Investment Management has bought the stake it didn’t already own in the medical-office building at 323 East 61st St in Manhattan in a deal that values the 74,112-square-foot property at $95 million, or $1,282/sf The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zagame Family Group is paying $42 million, or about $92552/sf, for the 45,380-square-foot office building at 1100 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The Australian company is buying the property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought Olympus at Rose, a 368-unit property in Dallas The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the complex, at Ross Avenue and McCoy Street, from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News MCR Investors has paid $94 million, or about $139,466/room, for a 674-room hotel portfolio in suburban Dallas, Houston and Seattle The seller was not disclosed The two Dallas-area properties, with about 260 rooms, are the...