Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Sudler Real Estate has bought two warehouse properties totaling 120,000 square feet in Tampa, Fla, for $1153 million, or about $9608/sf The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE Inc brokered the deal for the...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...
Charlotte Business Journal Hartz Mountain Industries has sold the 558,900-square-foot Carowinds Distribution Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $485 million, or about $8678/sf Stoltz Real Estate Partners bought the property, which sits on Crestmont Drive...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...
Dallas Morning News Local developer Scott Rohrman, head of 42 Real Estate, has proposed constructing a two-building mixed-use complex that would stand 42 stories in downtown Dallas The project is being planned for the site of two smaller buildings...
Phoenix Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos and DWS Group is breaking ground next month on Confluence at Mesa Gateway, a six-building industrial park that will total 516,121 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built on a speculative...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...