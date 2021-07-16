Log In or Subscribe to read more
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...
Dallas Morning News Local developer Scott Rohrman, head of 42 Real Estate, has proposed constructing a two-building mixed-use complex that would stand 42 stories in downtown Dallas The project is being planned for the site of two smaller buildings...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...
Columbus Business First A venture led by Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on West Jefferson Logistics Center 1, a 109 million-square-foot industrial property in West Jefferson, Ohio The property is being built on a speculative basis at 70 Enterprise...
Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...