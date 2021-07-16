Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $595 million, or $212,500/unit, for the 280-unit Summit at MetroWest apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the property from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT V Inc has paid $595 million, or $161,685/unit, for the 368-unit BayVue apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York company, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the...
Cincinnati Business Journal A venture of Arch Street Capital Advisors and VEREIT Inc has paid $264 million, or $264/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 580 Atlas Air Way in Erlanger, Ky Arch Street and VEREIT, both of New York,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Sudler Real Estate has bought two warehouse properties totaling 120,000 square feet in Tampa, Fla, for $1153 million, or about $9608/sf The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE Inc brokered the deal for the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...