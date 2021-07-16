Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Realty Income Corp has acquired the 48,319-square-foot retail building at 1995 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $1403 million, or about $29036/sf The San Diego REIT bought the property from Fortuna RXR LLC...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty has paid $394 million, or about $17828/sf, for a 221,000-square-foot industrial building that’s nearing its completion in Hialeah, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the warehouse, on 114 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Ave, a 78,564-square-foot office building in Manhattan, for $101 million, or $1,286/sf The New York family office, which had owned the 12-story building since...
Columbus Business First A venture led by Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on West Jefferson Logistics Center 1, a 109 million-square-foot industrial property in West Jefferson, Ohio The property is being built on a speculative basis at 70 Enterprise...
Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Horizon Bank has provided $51 million of financing to help fund TerraCap Management’s $704 million acquisition of the 240-unit Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Fla Newmark arranged the loan,...
Dallas Morning News Hines has proposed building an industrial project with more than 668,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, which is being called Northlink Logistics Center, north of Alliance...