Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Ave, a 78,564-square-foot office building in Manhattan, for $101 million, or $1,286/sf The New York family office, which had owned the 12-story building since...
Mountain View Capital LLC has lined up $50 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Polaris Wadsworth Station apartment property in Broomfield, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged loan, which has a five-year term It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Horizon Bank has provided $51 million of financing to help fund TerraCap Management’s $704 million acquisition of the 240-unit Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Fla Newmark arranged the loan,...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $50 million of financing against a portfolio of 18 apartment properties with 149 units in New York City Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Nonghyup Bank has provided $653 million of financing against a portfolio of apartment and retail properties in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, Tavros Capital Partners of New York, to...
Mesa West Capital was the lender that provided $4935 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed Kado NW Apartments, with 199 units in Portland, Ore A previous story noted that CBRE’s Portland office had arranged the loan,...