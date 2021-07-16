Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Pandora Jewelry is looking to sublease its 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 250 West Pratt St, a 368,200-sf office building in Baltimore The company moved to the building in 2015 and its lease expires in early 2025...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...
Dallas Morning News Local developer Scott Rohrman, head of 42 Real Estate, has proposed constructing a two-building mixed-use complex that would stand 42 stories in downtown Dallas The project is being planned for the site of two smaller buildings...
Phoenix Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos and DWS Group is breaking ground next month on Confluence at Mesa Gateway, a six-building industrial park that will total 516,121 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built on a speculative...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...