South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty has paid $394 million, or about $17828/sf, for a 221,000-square-foot industrial building that’s nearing its completion in Hialeah, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the warehouse, on 114 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Ave, a 78,564-square-foot office building in Manhattan, for $101 million, or $1,286/sf The New York family office, which had owned the 12-story building since...
Bridge Investment Group has acquired Broadmoor Village, a 348-unit apartment property in West Jordan, Utah The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Wasatch Property Group of Logan, Utah, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Commercial Observer SL Green Realty Corp has paid $28 million for the land beneath the 200,000-square-foot office building at 461 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York REIT bought the land, or fee interest, from Lane Owner LLC SL Green also owns the...
Los Angeles Business Journal Prana Investments Inc has paid $236 million, or about $233,663/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 101 units in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles The San Francisco investor acquired the properties –...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Asset Management has paid $36 million, or $266,667/bed, for the 135-bed Sunrise at Sheepshead Bay seniors-housing property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company bought the property, at 2211 Emmons Ave, from...