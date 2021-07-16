Log In or Subscribe to read more
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Realty Income Corp has acquired the 48,319-square-foot retail building at 1995 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $1403 million, or about $29036/sf The San Diego REIT bought the property from Fortuna RXR LLC...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty has paid $394 million, or about $17828/sf, for a 221,000-square-foot industrial building that’s nearing its completion in Hialeah, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the warehouse, on 114 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Ave, a 78,564-square-foot office building in Manhattan, for $101 million, or $1,286/sf The New York family office, which had owned the 12-story building since...
Bridge Investment Group has acquired Broadmoor Village, a 348-unit apartment property in West Jordan, Utah The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Wasatch Property Group of Logan, Utah, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Shoreham Hotel in midtown Manhattan The 179-room property had been owned by Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Trust, 2007-C1, which had held a $329 million loan until its foreclosure four years ago...
Commercial Observer SL Green Realty Corp has paid $28 million for the land beneath the 200,000-square-foot office building at 461 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York REIT bought the land, or fee interest, from Lane Owner LLC SL Green also owns the...