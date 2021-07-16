Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Charlotte Business Journal XPO Logistics has agreed to fully lease a 639,800-square-foot industrial building in Statesville, NC, about 41 miles north of Charlotte, NC Lexington Realty Trust owns the property, at 2203 Sherill Drive, and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The July 4th holiday and vacations resulted in a drop in the percentage of employees working from their offices during the week through July 7, to 31 percent from 327 percent the prior week, according to...
Tenants signed 427 million square feet of office leases in Manhattan during the second quarter, according to CBRE While that's an 11 percent increase from the 38 million sf of leases signed a year ago, during the early stages of the coronavirus...
Dallas Business Journal Schumacher Electric Corp is relocating its corporate headquarter to Fort Worth, Texas The company, a manufacturer of battery chargers, is taking space at 14200 FAA Blvd, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Its...
Bisnow Fortis Cos is marketing for sale a development site in Washington, DC, that can be used for an office or apartment property The Washington company has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to market the site, which consists of three...
Washington Business Journal Carmel Partners Inc has paid $45 million, or $375/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot Cotton Annex building in Washington, DC The San Francisco company acquired the property, at 300 12th St SW, from Douglas Development Corp...
Dallas Business Journal FedEx has agreed to fully lease a 186,577-square-foot warehouse property at 1901 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The Memphis, Tenn, delivery company is taking its space in the Carter Distribution Center It will move into...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...