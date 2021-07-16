Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Value Plus REIT V Inc has paid $595 million, or $161,685/unit, for the 368-unit BayVue apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York company, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the...
Cincinnati Business Journal A venture of Arch Street Capital Advisors and VEREIT Inc has paid $264 million, or $264/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot office building at 580 Atlas Air Way in Erlanger, Ky Arch Street and VEREIT, both of New York,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Sudler Real Estate has bought two warehouse properties totaling 120,000 square feet in Tampa, Fla, for $1153 million, or about $9608/sf The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE Inc brokered the deal for the...
Charlotte Business Journal Hartz Mountain Industries has sold the 558,900-square-foot Carowinds Distribution Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $485 million, or about $8678/sf Stoltz Real Estate Partners bought the property, which sits on Crestmont Drive...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Realty Income Corp has acquired the 48,319-square-foot retail building at 1995 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $1403 million, or about $29036/sf The San Diego REIT bought the property from Fortuna RXR LLC...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...