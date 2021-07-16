Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $24 million of financing against the 160,000-square-foot office building at 235-245 Main St in White Plains, NY Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the financing, which will be securitized in an...
The Real Deal Angelo Rigas, a New York developer, has paid $30 million for 12 properties with a combined 73,104 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The seller was not disclosed The properties are all on Prospect Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, in...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...
Dallas Morning News Local developer Scott Rohrman, head of 42 Real Estate, has proposed constructing a two-building mixed-use complex that would stand 42 stories in downtown Dallas The project is being planned for the site of two smaller buildings...
Phoenix Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos and DWS Group is breaking ground next month on Confluence at Mesa Gateway, a six-building industrial park that will total 516,121 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built on a speculative...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...
Columbus Business First A venture led by Pizzuti Cos has broken ground on West Jefferson Logistics Center 1, a 109 million-square-foot industrial property in West Jefferson, Ohio The property is being built on a speculative basis at 70 Enterprise...