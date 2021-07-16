Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Pandora Jewelry is looking to sublease its 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 250 West Pratt St, a 368,200-sf office building in Baltimore The company moved to the building in 2015 and its lease expires in early 2025...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Sudler Real Estate has bought two warehouse properties totaling 120,000 square feet in Tampa, Fla, for $1153 million, or about $9608/sf The seller and purchase price were not disclosed CBRE Inc brokered the deal for the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
Charlotte Business Journal Hartz Mountain Industries has sold the 558,900-square-foot Carowinds Distribution Center in Fort Mill, SC, for $485 million, or about $8678/sf Stoltz Real Estate Partners bought the property, which sits on Crestmont Drive...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Realty Income Corp has acquired the 48,319-square-foot retail building at 1995 West 49th St in Hialeah, Fla, for $1403 million, or about $29036/sf The San Diego REIT bought the property from Fortuna RXR LLC...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $6906 million of construction financing for the Camino Square mixed-use project in Boca Raton, Fla FCI Residential is developing the project on a 91-acre site at 171 West Camino Road The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Investment Group, JJ Roma Investment Group and RJ Sunset Group has bought the Sunset Office Park in Kendall, Fla, for $165 million, or about $25159/sf A company managed by Barry Hechtman of Miami was...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty has paid $394 million, or about $17828/sf, for a 221,000-square-foot industrial building that’s nearing its completion in Hialeah, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company bought the warehouse, on 114 acres...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The July 4th holiday and vacations resulted in a drop in the percentage of employees working from their offices during the week through July 7, to 31 percent from 327 percent the prior week, according to...