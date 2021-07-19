Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pittsburgh Business Times Hillwood Development Co plans on converting the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in suburban Pittsburgh into a 29 million-square-foot distribution center Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Silverman Group is developing the two-building 85 North Logistics Center industrial project in China Grove, NC, about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC The Basking Ridge, NJ, company recently paid $105 million for...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $161 million, or about $22676/sf, for Bonanza Eastern Plaza, a 71,000-square-foot shopping center in Las Vegas The Sherman Oaks, Calif, company was represented in the transaction by...
The Real Deal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $385 million of construction financing for the 798-unit apartment project at 595 Dean St in Brooklyn, NY TF Cornerstone is developing the two-building complex, which will have 558 market-rate units and 240...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build a 37-story residential building in downtown Austin, Texas The Dallas developer is planning the 250-unit property for the site of the former Carmelo’s restaurant, at...
Dallas Morning News Local developer Scott Rohrman, head of 42 Real Estate, has proposed constructing a two-building mixed-use complex that would stand 42 stories in downtown Dallas The project is being planned for the site of two smaller buildings...
Phoenix Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos and DWS Group is breaking ground next month on Confluence at Mesa Gateway, a six-building industrial park that will total 516,121 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built on a speculative...
Chicago Business Journal Luxe Residential is welcoming its first tenants to Millennium on LaSalle, a 214-unit apartment property in Chicago The Aventura, Fla, developer converted the property, at 29 South LaSalle St, into multifamily units after an...
Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital Management have provided a total of $183 million of financing for the construction of a 190-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail at 258-278 Eighth Ave in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood...