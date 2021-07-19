Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Anchor Health Properties and the Carlyle Group has paid $2675 million, or $489/sf, for Vista Medical Plaza, a 54,703-square-foot medical-office building in Vista, Calif Anchor Health, of Charlottesville, Va, and the Carlyle Group, of...
Triangle Business Journal Magma Equities has paid $424 million, or about $156,457/unit, for the University Apartments, a 271-unit property in Durham, NC The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company bought the three-story complex, at 1505 Duke University...
South Florida Business Journal Del Sol Realty Holdings LLC has sold the 180-bed Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami for $35 million, or about $194,444/bed The Nanuet, NY, company sold the property, which sits on 59 acres at 9869 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Mindful Capital Group has paid $1785 million, or about $11313/sf, for a portfolio of warehouses totaling 157,778 square feet in Oakland Par, Fla, about four miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Delray Beach, Fla,...
Vertical Ventures Capital LLC has paid $203 million, or $146/sf, for the 139,015-square-foot Moreno Corporate Center industrial/flex property in Moreno Valley, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, investment manager bought the five-building property, at...
LA Biz Stos Partners has paid $223 million, or $12186/sf, for the 183,000-square-foot industrial property at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif The Encinitas, Calif, investor purchased it from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Lee...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Foundry Commercial and Ascentris has sold a vacant 505,160-square-foot warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $438 million, or about $8671/sf CBRE Global Investors bought the building, which was completed as the...
Finn Capital has paid $55 million, or nearly $424/sf, for 1649 Adrian Road, a 129,759-square-foot industrial building in Burlingame, Calif The company is led by Stephen A Finn, a San Mateo, Calif, property investor It had purchased the building from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $595 million, or $212,500/unit, for the 280-unit Summit at MetroWest apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the property from the...